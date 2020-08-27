Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

PAGP stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.