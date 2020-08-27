PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 33.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.