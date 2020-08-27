Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 35,963 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,229,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30.

On Friday, May 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,090,100.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

