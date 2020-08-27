Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 1,440 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31.

On Monday, June 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,657.20.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $254,002.50.

On Friday, June 19th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $55,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $48,512.09.

PINS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 82,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,533,340. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 187.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,155.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after buying an additional 5,030,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

