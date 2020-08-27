PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.04

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 15323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

