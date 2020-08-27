Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Cap of $699,739.66

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $699,739.66 and $37,622.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004463 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001040 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,973,824,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

