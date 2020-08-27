Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Photronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

