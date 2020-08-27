PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.