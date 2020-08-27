PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

