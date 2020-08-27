Peter Konieczny Sells 48,989 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amcor stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

