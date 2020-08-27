Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.66. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,216 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,111. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

