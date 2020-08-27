Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd (ASX:PIC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.88. Perpetual Equity Investment has a 12-month low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of A$1.13 ($0.81). The firm has a market cap of $292.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.98.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Profile

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

