People (CVE:PEO) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

People (CVE:PEO) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CVE:PEO opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79. People has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.31.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.55 million.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

