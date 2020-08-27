Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 29,576 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HZNP stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

