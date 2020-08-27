Paul S. Dickson Sells 49,905 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 49,905 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,389,854.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,448.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 463,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 137,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

