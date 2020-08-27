Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Passage Bio from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

