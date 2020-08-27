Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGG)

Partners Group Global Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PGG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

