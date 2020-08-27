Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

