Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,465,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,700 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

