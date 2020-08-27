PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.35

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 726429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 73.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in PAR Technology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 382,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 117.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

