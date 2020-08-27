Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $526,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLMR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $110.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palomar by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $21,605,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

