Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $313.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $285.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.23.

NYSE:PANW opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

