Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.23.

Shares of PANW opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

