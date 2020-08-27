Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $494,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.