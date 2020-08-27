Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Sells $2,906,070.51 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32.

PACB opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.