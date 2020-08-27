Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Sells $2,906,070.51 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32.
PACB opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.