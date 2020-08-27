Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller Sells 259,164 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 636,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 238,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

