Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Kelly Schmidt Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,210. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 68.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 124,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 52.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.