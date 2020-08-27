Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.