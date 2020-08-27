OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.11. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 22.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,632,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,107 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 45.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,221,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 382,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 659.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125,214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 22.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

