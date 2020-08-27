Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

MDT opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

