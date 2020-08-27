Oppenheimer Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $226.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $876,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,779,911.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $5,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

