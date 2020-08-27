Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $198.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

