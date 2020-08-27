Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,791 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 35,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

