Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,066 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $183,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $360,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 60,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,704. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

