Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,814 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,363,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,377. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,238. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

