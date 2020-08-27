Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,773 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,004. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.