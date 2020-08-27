Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,670 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 79,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

