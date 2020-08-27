Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,631,000 after buying an additional 3,839,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,880. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

