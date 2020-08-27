Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.44. 11,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,414. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.