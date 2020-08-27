Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $50,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 4,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

