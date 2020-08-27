Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after acquiring an additional 514,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

