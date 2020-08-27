Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $103,003,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $64,599,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $55,092,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $51,837,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

