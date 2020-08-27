Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,230 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

HXL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,117. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

