Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

