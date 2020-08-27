Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,047 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $216.04. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,487. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

