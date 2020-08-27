Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. 658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.78 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.