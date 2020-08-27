Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $26,635,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $17.12 on Thursday, reaching $1,072.21. 48,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,817.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,723.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.96 and its 200-day moving average is $715.09. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,115.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

