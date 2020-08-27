Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.87. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

