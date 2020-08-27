Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 83.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 39.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.56. 7,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,625. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

