Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 47,940 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

