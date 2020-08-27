Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

PPG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.72. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

